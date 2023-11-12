Getting Answers
Sheriff: Homicide investigation opened after grandfather finds son and grandson dead

Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday...
Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday morning to report two deceased individuals.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage and K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIRTH, Ark. (KAIT) - Deputies are investigating the death of a man and his son in Sharp County.

Sheriff Shane Russell told K8 News deputies responded to Banks Road in the Wirth area on Sunday morning to the report of two deceased individuals.

A 911 call came in around 11:05 stating a grandfather had found his son and grandson possibly deceased inside their hunting cabin.

Officials arrived on the scene and found the two men to be non-responsive.

The county coroner’s office will transport both victims to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where a cause of death will be revealed.

Identities of the men will not be released until a next of kin has been notified.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths.

K8 News will continue to follow this story for updates as they become available.

