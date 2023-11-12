Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Fatal shooting at Orleans Square apartments ends with 1 dead

(Arizona's Family)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the South Broadmoore neighborhood.

On Nov. 12, at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call on Chalmette Drive, near East Kings Highway and Jackson Square Boulevard at the Orleans Square Apartments. The call was later upgraded to a shooting on 911 records.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man victim with gunshot injuries in the upper torso.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

SPD is currently investigating the incident. More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300 or through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

