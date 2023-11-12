Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Carpenter’s punt return score sparks UTSA to 34-14 victory over Rice

Chris Carpenter returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the middle of a 21-point third quarter and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat Rice 34-14
(kttc)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Carpenter returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the middle of a 21-point third quarter and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat Rice 34-14 on Saturday night.

Chase Allen kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and Frank Harris had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Joshua Cephus with 57 seconds left before halftime to give UTSA (7-3, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead. However, AJ Padgett needed just four plays before connecting with Luke McCaffrey for a 27-yard touchdown 35 seconds later and Rice (4-6, 2-4) trailed by three at halftime.

The Roadrunners broke the game open in the third quarter. Robert Henry capped a nine-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put UTSA up 17-7. Carpenter followed with his punt return, Rocko Griffin ran it in from a yard out and UTSA took a 31-7 lead into the final quarter.

Freshman Tate Sandell kicked his first career field goal — a 47-yarder with 5:09 left to play to complete the scoring for UTSA. Padgett connected with Landon Ransom-Goelz for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining for the Owls.

Harris completed 15 of 24 passes for 175 yards for the Roadrunners. Griffin carried 12 times for 81 yards.

Padgett totaled 182 yards on 17-of-28 passing for the Owls.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Shooting at Orleans Square Apartments ends with 1 dead; victim identified
Davyta Gray shows wounds that were inflicted by a pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.; another man survives after getting bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Patrick Howard, 35
Arrest made in murder of Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Young man dies from gunshot to head; coroner releases name

Latest News

Cambridge, Texas Tech use 18-2 run to close out San Jose State, 56-42
Texas RB Jonathon Brooks to have surgery for torn ACL, will miss rest of the season
FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada watches batting practice ahead of Game 2 of...
Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says
QB Ewers back for No. 7 Texas, which also gets big games from Brooks and Worthy in 29-26 win at TCU