Arrest made in animal cruelty case in Many

Police say dog was tied up outside in extreme heat and died
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KSLA) - A person accused of animal cruelty in Many has been arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Many Police Department posted on its Facebook page that during a routine traffic stop Saturday night, a person suspected in an aggravated cruelty to an animal case was arrested.

Police say the case involved a dog that was tied up outside in extreme heat along a busy road with no food or water. Officials say the dog died.

The name of the person arrested was not released.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

