Arrest made in animal cruelty case in Many

MANY, La. (KSLA) - A person accused of animal cruelty in Many has been arrested.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Many Police Department posted on its Facebook page that during a routine traffic stop Saturday night, a person suspected in an aggravated cruelty to an animal case was arrested.

Police say the case involved a dog that was tied up outside in extreme heat along a busy road with no food or water. Officials say the dog died.

The name of the person arrested was not released.

