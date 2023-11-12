Getting Answers
Another dry day as the cold front approaches

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Today will be another dry one with clouds increasing throughout the day. The latest model has the low pressure system forming in the Gulf and bringing more showers to southern Louisiana and leaves our southern parishes/counties with lesser rainfall totals. Our temperatures do not look to fall as low when this front arrives and they will slowly climb as we move through the week.

Temperatures for today look to maximize in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s as cloud cover increases throughout the day. Conditions remain comfortable feeling for today and the remainder of the forecast period despite the front moving through. Overnight conditions look to remain in the 50′s, but after the front, we may see lows back in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

The cold front for Monday afternoon looks to bring around 1.5-2 inches of rain for our extreme southern zones, which need it most due to the exceptional drought conditions from the summertime. Around Shreveport and I-20, we look to receive no more than 0.5 inches of rain from this system as it takes its track more away from the ArkLaTex. On the bright side, some rain is better than no rain at all when you’re under any type of drought conditions! Have a great Sunday and God bless!

