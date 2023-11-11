Not much sun for today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome back to another weekend! Clouds, clouds, and more clouds will be the story for our weekend’s weather because of a system currently forming in the Gulf bringing much needed rainfall to the state of Louisiana. However, that system looks to bring more to us than just cloud cover.

Today’s forecast remains calm and quiet here in Shreveport and most of the ArkLaTex with partly cloudy skies to the north of I-20 and overcast skies to the south. Rain chances remain low for today and tomorrow as well with overnight temperatures in the lower 50′s. Our humidity remains regulated as well due to temperatures being much cooler than earlier this week.

Our next weather maker will be upon us soon as it is slowly developing in the Gulf of Mexico and looking to move in by Monday night into Tuesday morning. This looks to bring more than 2 inches of rain to parts of Louisiana that are still under exceptional drought conditions from the summer and around an inch to most regions in the ArkLaTex. Let’s hope we get the rain we need come Monday!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.