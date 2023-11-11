New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 144-126 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

New Orleans finished 42-40 overall, 11-5 in Southwest Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas finished 38-44 overall and 9-7 in Southwest Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (leg), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (illness).

