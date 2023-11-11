Getting Answers
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65

Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65
(Source: MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Jones scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Oscar Cluff scored 17 points on near-perfect shooting and Washington State beat Prairie View A&M 83-65 Friday night.

Cluff, who finished with five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, made 5 of 5 from the field and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Myles Rice had 15 points and five assists for Washington State (2-0) and Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Cluff made a layup with 16:22 left in the first half that gave Washington State the lead for good and sparked a 12-0 run that made it 17-6 less than three minutes later. Myles made a layup that trimmed the deficit to eight points with 10:30 to go in the half, but Jabe Mullins hit a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-0 spurt by the Cougars, who took a 43-30 lead into intermission and led by double figures throughout the second half.

Charles Smith IV lead Prairie View A&M (1-2) with 22 points, Chris Felix Jr. scored 14 and Nick Gazelas 11.

Prairie View wraps up a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Abilene Christian. Washington State has a week off before the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, where the Cougars face Mississippi State on Nov. 18.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

