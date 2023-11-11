CPSO: Shreveport man arrested for sexually assaulting child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The man allegedly trespassed into a home and raped a child.

The incident occurred on April 24, when Jetton entered the residence of a victim, whom he knew, and raped a six-year-old child.

An investigation was held by a Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) juvenile detective, who obtained a warrant for Dawson Jacobs Jetton’s arrest.

On Nov. 3, Jetton, 24, was arrested in Texas by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and returned to Shreveport, Louisiana, on first-degree rape and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jetton was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.