Briefly drier this weekend but more rain returns early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seasonably cool weather is expected for the weekend and despite abundant cloudiness, we should see a pause in the rain chances. Another weather maker coming up from the Gulf early next week will bring another round of steady rain to portions of the ArkLaTex where it’s needed the most.

For the rest of tonight we’ll see generally cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t fall off much, only gradually settling back into the lower 50s.

Gray skies will continue for all but the northern portions of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Temperatures will stay locked in the 50s most of the day only briefly touching the low 60s in a few spots. Any rain will be limited to a little mist or drizzle in the morning.

Clouds will thin a bit on Sunday with a few peeks of sunshine likely. Look for slightly milder temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf will spread thicker clouds and rain back across the area on Monday. The rain looks most widespread along and south of I-20 with drier conditions to the north. Rain will be steady Monday night. The wet weather will break up to scattered showers on Tuesday before ending by Tuesday night. Temperatures will be held back into the low 60s both days with morning lows in the 50s. 1-2 inches of rain will fall where drought conditions are at the worst along and south of I-20.

Warmer and drier weather will build into the area for the remainder of the week. Look for temperatures back in the 70s again by Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!

--Jeff

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.