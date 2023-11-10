Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Time change has some motorists again worried about school zone speed cameras

By Tamer Knight
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - School zone speed cameras again have some drivers in Caddo Parish worried. They are concerned that the cameras might have been off schedule following the time change last weekend.

“Well, I’m actually for them cause a lot of people do speed through school zones,” said a man who identified himself as Ken. “But all of the problems that they’ve had, I would’ve thought they would’ve had that already fixed. They’ve had a whole year to fix that, and I hope they do fix it.”

Residents are on edge that they could be receiving traffic citations following the failure of technology.

“Well, I don’t think it’s right; they should be on top of it,” Ken said. “If it’s the state-of-the-art system, it should be auto correcting, auto resets and things like that.

“But I feel sorry for some of those people who get tickets even on holidays and Sundays and things like that. It’s a lot of red tape and a lot of headache.”

KSLA News 12 reached out to Blue Line Solutions, the school zone cameras’ operator, to see whether drivers will have to pay up or breathe a sigh of relief.

“Rest assured, we will figure it out and get it fixed. This matter will be addressed,” the company said. “We are not in the business of issuing erroneous citations. There are a lot of moving parts and coordination.”

KSLA News 12 will advise you on air and on our KSLA News 12 app once we have an official update from Blue Line Solutions.

