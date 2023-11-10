Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner

Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball team are finally getting their National Championship rings from last season’s win.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball received their National Championship rings from last season’s win. The ceremony was held before their game Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to LSU Athletics, the Tigers National Championship ring and banner ceremony started at 6:20 p.m. in the PMAC before the team’s home opener against Queens. Doors opened at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Fans are asked to arrive early to watch the team receive their rings and see the unveiling of the 2023 Final Four banner and National Championship banner that will hang from the rafters of the PMAC.

“I’m excited about (the ceremony),” said Mulkey. “I’m probably more excited about it for those getting (a ring) for the first time. It’s just fun for me to see the emotions involved when they look at that ring and have great memories.”

The Tigers won their first National Championship in April 2023.

LSU women’s basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey, is expected to preview the Lady Tigers’ upcoming game against the Queen Royals Thursday, Nov. 9.
RELATED STORIES
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
Hot-shooting Tigers defeat Iowa, as LSU captures first National Championship
LSU women’s championship season brings new fans to the game
LSU fans welcome home the champs
Parade, celebration honors LSU Women’s Basketball National Championship
LSU visits White House to celebrate national championship win

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested

Latest News

Gents and Pilots meet at the Gold Dome
Bossier High School alum, Tahj Roots leads Pilots in scoring, helping LSU-Shreveport blowout John Melvin
Gents hosts Steers at the Gold Dome
Four Gents reach double-figures, Centenary defeats Texas College in home opener
Gents and Pilots meet at the Gold Dome
LSU-Shreveport edges rival Centenary in thrilling Kings Highway clash
FILE - LSU's Theresa Plaisance (55) walks past then-LSU assistant coach Tasha Butts as she...
Former LSU assistant coach Tasha Butts dies after 2-year battle with breast cancer