Teen arrested on child porn charges

Jaden Douglas, DOB: 10/8/2005
Jaden Douglas, DOB: 10/8/2005(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager has been arrested for allegedly having and distributing child porn.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday, Nov. 10 the arrest of Jaden Douglas, 18. He was arrested Wednesday after an investigation. Douglas was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

He faces eight counts of distribution of child pornography involving juveniles.

The investigation remains ongoing.

