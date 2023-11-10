Shreveport Capital Improvements Committee preparing for trip across city

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - 2024 is quickly approaching, and Shreveport’s Bond Commitee is buckling down on what project they want covered in the potential bond.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the committee went over potential issue survey results and their plans moving ahead. They went over an anonymous survey eleven of them completed. The three top items were related to water and sewage.

“What the committee did is decide the things they were pretty much unanimous in what they thought was important. And what those mostly were, were some things that affect the reliability of water service and the reliability of sewer service.” said Tom Dark.

The survey did not include streets, which were a heavily discussed topic.

“We have $400 million worth of project lists, and we’re clearly not going to do a $400 million bond issue, so now is the time to set priorities. And they’ve set their early ones which helps,” Dark said.

In an effort to visualize what the bond could do, the group will take a field trip across the city. They plan to visit locations and streets recommended to them by citizen input and the city council.

“It’s important for the committee to actually get out on the road and see the city of Shreveport,” said committee chairman Larry Clark.

Through this trip, bond members will see streets and areas that they don’t see or travel along frequently.

“It’s very important that we have the street cred, if you will, that we’ve been out, we’ve seen some things. We’ll see Municipal Auditorium, we’re going to go over to Princess Park, and see where a therapeutic facility may be built and put in,” Clark said.

The committee will take their trip around Shreveport Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

