Shooting reported on Acorn Ave.

By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to Acorn Ave. near Herndon St. in reference to a shooting. Fourteen SPD units were reported to be at the scene.

Witnesses told KSLA they heard gunshots before police arrived. It’s currently unknown how many people were shot or how severe their injuries are.

Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

