Reptile show, Veterans Day events & more happening the weekend of Nov. 10

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Each Friday, KSLA is getting you ready for all the weekend happenings in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Paul Savage with Shreveport Secrets has the lineup of what’s going on this weekend (Nov. 11 and 12).

VETFEST

On Saturday, Nov. 11, VetFest 2023 will take place at the East Bank District & Plaza in Bossier City. The festival will feature live entertainment, guest speakers, resources for veterans, local vendors, food trucks, a special area for kids, and prize giveaways. The festival kicks off at 12 p.m. Click here to learn more about the organization hosting the event, Got Your Six Louisiana. Guitars for Vets is also organizing the event.

VetFest 2023 (Got Your Six Louisiana)

THE CLAYGROUND

The ClayGround, a pottery studio in Shreveport, is hosting a few events this weekend for art lovers. The studio will host several events in which kids can make Christmas ornaments with their hand and footprints. The ornaments make for great keepsakes. The events are geared toward kids ages 0-5. Ten children can be accommodated per session. There will be multiple sessions on Nov. 11 and 12. Click here for scheduling details. The pottery studio offers other themed events as well. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. The studio is located at 3820 N Market St.

These handmade Christmas ornaments make great keepsakes! (The Clayground)

VETERANS DAY LUNCH AT LOUISIANA DOWNS

On Saturday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active military members with a valid military ID can get a free lunch at the Louisiana Downs Racetrack and Casino in Bossier City (8000 E Texas St.). Those who take advantage of the offer will receive a free country fried steak lunch at The Inside Rail, which is located inside the main lobby of the racetrack/casino. The meal offer is valid from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 only.

The Inside Rail is offering a free meal to veterans on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Louisiana Downs)

SHOW ME REPTILE SHOW

Those interested in reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals will get the change to see them at this exhibit on Nov. 11 and 12. The show will be held at the Bossier Civic Center, located at 620 Benton Rd. in Bossier City. VIP admission on Saturday begins at 9 a.m. General admission is from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Sunday, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kids 12 and under get in free. Military and first responders get half-price admission, while general admission is $10 per person.

The show will be held in Bossier City Nov. 11 and 12, 2023. (Show Me Reptiles Show)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.