Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Red, White & You Hiring Fair held for veterans

By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The annual “Red, White and You” Hiring Fair was held in Texarkana on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Sponsored by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, the event was designed to connect military veterans and their spouses with local employers in time for Veterans Day.

[RELATED: Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex]

“We have tremendous support from the employees in the area I think we have about 80 here today they know the value of hiring a veteran and they want to be able to give back to them as well,” Bart Spivey, with Workforce Solutions.

He said over 1,000 jobs were available at the event, and all employers participating were on board with hiring veterans.

“The experience they gain while in the military, that experience is something tough to replicate in a classroom, in general life.”

This statewide initiative was a joint effort of the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Why hire a veteran? I don’t think you are going to find any harder workers. Always on time, loyal to the “t,” they are always steadfast and steady,” said veteran Clyde Crysel.

This was the event’s 12th year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested

Latest News

Woody's Home for Veterans in Shreveport helps homeless veterans who are struggling with mental...
MIND MATTERS: Woody’s Home for Veterans has been helping homeless vets struggling with mental health since ‘03
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Senior Focus: Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Girls’ puberty workshop to be held Nov. 11 at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine
KSLA Salutes: Glenda Rhodes-Hood
KSLA Salutes: Glenda Rhodes-Hood