Red, White & You Hiring Fair held for veterans

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The annual “Red, White and You” Hiring Fair was held in Texarkana on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Sponsored by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, the event was designed to connect military veterans and their spouses with local employers in time for Veterans Day.

[RELATED: Veterans Day events, deals across the ArkLaTex]

“We have tremendous support from the employees in the area I think we have about 80 here today they know the value of hiring a veteran and they want to be able to give back to them as well,” Bart Spivey, with Workforce Solutions.

He said over 1,000 jobs were available at the event, and all employers participating were on board with hiring veterans.

“The experience they gain while in the military, that experience is something tough to replicate in a classroom, in general life.”

This statewide initiative was a joint effort of the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Workforce Commission.

“Why hire a veteran? I don’t think you are going to find any harder workers. Always on time, loyal to the “t,” they are always steadfast and steady,” said veteran Clyde Crysel.

This was the event’s 12th year.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.