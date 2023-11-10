Rainy night ahead, but drier weather returns over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steady rain continues tonight, but will begin tapering off Friday morning. Some showers are possible in parts of the ArkLaTex into the weekend, but much of the area will dry out. Look for more typical early November temperatures as well with fall-like cool afternoons likely.

Rain holds on overnight in most areas. Up to an inch of additional rain is possible across the area. Skies will remain cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s north to low to mid 50s south.

Showers will taper off through the morning hours Friday, but clouds will likely hang on, especially south of I-30, through the afternoon. The lack of sun combined with the north wind will keep most of us in the 50s all day. North of I-30 where some sun may break through temperatures have a better shot at reaching the low 60s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the weekend, but rain will be limited to a few showers on Saturday in NW Louisiana mainly south of I-20. Morning temperatures will run around 50. Saturday looks coolest with afternoon highs near 60. Sunday will be a little milder with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.

Rain chances will pick back up again later Monday and into Tuesday with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s for highs.

We’ll turn a littie warmer by midweek as we dry back out again. Highs will be near 70 Wednesday and likely in the 70s again on Thursday.

