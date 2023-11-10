Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
NSU alum, Five Nights at Freddy’s voice actor to speak on campus

Voice actor & NSU alum Andy Field
Voice actor & NSU alum Andy Field
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Voice actor and Northwestern State University alum, Andy Field, is set to visit the campus on Tuesday, Nov. 14!

Field’s voice can be heard in the last five games of Five Nights at Freddy’s as Hand Unit, a sort of guide and narrator for the player. He also provided his voice for the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer!

Hand Unit’s catchphrase “Exotic Butters,” has been used in hundreds of remixes on YouTube and even a plushie from Funko. He was nominated twice for a Voice Arts Award for his work in the franchise. He has also voiced characters from “Dragonheir: Silent Gods,” “Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore,” “Contra Returns,” “Paladins,” “Marvel’s Avengers Academy” and “Marvel SNAP.”

Field graduated from NSU in 1996 with a degree in military science. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for over 32 years.

You also may have heard him in national commercials for Invesco QQQ, TurboTax, Nike, Mercedes, EZ Cater, State Farm, Lowe’s, New York Life, Homewood Suites, Virgin Mobile and Walmart. He has appeared as a soldier in Avengers: End Game, AMC’s The Walking Dead and NCIS: New Orleans.

Field will speak at 6 p.m. in the Magale Recital Hall. The talk is free and the community is invited to attend!

