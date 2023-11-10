69-year-old Mooringsport man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual assault

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport man was sentenced to seven decades in prison Nov. 10 following a molestation conviction.

This sentencing came from Caddo District Judge Chris Victory after Michael Harris, 69, was found guilty of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability in connection with an attack that occurred Sept. 24, 2021, said the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Wayne Harris (09/10/1954) (CPSO)

The victim was 28 years old with the cognitive abilities of a 12-year-old. She woke up to Harris committing lewd acts on her while she and her sister were sleeping. The 28-year-old victim testified in court that she told Harris to stop three times, but he did not stop.

The crime was deemed a crime of violence. Harris must serve at least 25 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

