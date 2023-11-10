69-year-old Mooringsport man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual assault
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Mooringsport man was sentenced to seven decades in prison Nov. 10 following a molestation conviction.
This sentencing came from Caddo District Judge Chris Victory after Michael Harris, 69, was found guilty of molestation of a juvenile or a person with a physical or mental disability in connection with an attack that occurred Sept. 24, 2021, said the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office.
The victim was 28 years old with the cognitive abilities of a 12-year-old. She woke up to Harris committing lewd acts on her while she and her sister were sleeping. The 28-year-old victim testified in court that she told Harris to stop three times, but he did not stop.
The crime was deemed a crime of violence. Harris must serve at least 25 years without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
