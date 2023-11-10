Getting Answers
Louisiana state workers to receive paid parental leave

Governor Edwards is making some big changes, as he prepares to leave the state capitol next year.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor Edwards is making some big changes, as he prepares to leave the state capitol next year.

Thousands of Louisiana state workers who plan to become parents will receive paid parental leave after Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order and implemented a civil service rule Thursday morning.

“This paid parental leave is going to allow state employees to bond with the new child without the financial stress of sacrificing income, savings or paid sick days,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The payment would come in full for the 70,000 classified and unclassified workers, this includes birth parents, adoptive, or foster parents of every gender.

Edwards says this is one step closer to bringing health equity and breaking financial barriers new parents may face.

State workers will see those changes on January 1st of next year.

The only requirement is that they work for the state for at least one year consistent with the federal rule.

