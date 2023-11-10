Getting Answers
Los Angeles plays Dallas on 4-game road slide

Los Angeles heads into a matchup against Dallas after losing four road games in a row
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Los Angeles Clippers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (6-2, second in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Clippers play Dallas.

Dallas went 38-44 overall, 28-24 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.1 last season.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: day to day (illness).

Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Mason Plumlee: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

