‘He would do anything for anyone’: Family remembers husband killed trying to help others

Family members are remembering Robert Piper who they say lost his life while he was trying to help others. (Source: KCTV)
By Alex Love and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALL, Mo. (KCTV//Gray News) - A Missouri husband and father is being remembered by his family after he died trying to help others in need.

KCTV reports that Robert Piper was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 70 earlier this week when he was attempting to help teenagers involved in a crash.

The 50-year-old was on his way home from a family vacation that day when they came across the crash on the interstate.

His wife Traci Piper said they saw what appeared to be a rollover crash involving a group of teens in a Chevy vehicle.

Robert Piper reportedly got out of their vehicle and ran to help the teens when he was struck.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He would do anything for anyone. And when we pulled up, people were screaming for help. What else are you going to do?” his daughter Kaitlyn Piper said.

Robert Piper worked in construction and had two daughters. He and his wife had been married for about 30 years.

“We’re all still in shock and still can’t believe it. We loved Robert,” his mother-in-law Alice Trent said. “Robert was the best guy and anyone who met him will tell you he was the best.”

The Independence Police Department said it is continuing to investigate the crash.

Officers said it appeared the teen’s car hit a rock embankment on the interstate before rolling over.

Police said one of the occupants in that vehicle also died.

The Piper family hopes they can continue to spread the impact Robert Piper left on their lives by showing the same care and support he did for everybody.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

