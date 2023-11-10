Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Gilmer man suspected in double-murder may have had help leaving area

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gilmer man suspected in two murders is still at large, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Alvin McKnight, 41, is still on the run after two deaths just south of Gilmer Saturday. McKnight is suspected of capital murder in the incident, and law enforcement has been searching for him since.

McKnight abandoned his truck soon after the murders, and according to the release, received assistance in leaving the East Texas area on the night of the incident. The release said it is unknown whether he has returned home since then, though they are aware of acquaintances of McKnight in other areas in and outside the state.

The release said that McKnight was assisted by family members and friends since the murders, and if evidence supports a charge these people may be sought after for hindering an arrest.

The sheriff’s office has received substantial assistance from the Longview Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Intelligence Division and the Texas Rangers, as well as the U.S. Marshals Office and several other law enforcement agencies in the search, they said.

Anyone with specific information regarding Mr. McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. The lead investigator in this case is Rob Bowen at 903-680-8223.

