Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia was granted a stroke of good fortune while paying for groceries Thursday.

Briana Mills noticed the customer in front of her was having a difficult time paying for groceries, so she decided to foot the bill.

As she was leaving the store, Mills decided to pick up a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, according to the Virginia Lottery, and won $150,000.

After learning she had won, Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her winning ticket with the rainbow.

According to lottery officials, this is the second top prize claimed in the game, leaving one more unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davyta Gray shows wounds that were inflicted by a pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in Ringgold, La.; another man survives after getting bitten 100+ times nearly losing arm
Patrick Howard, 35
Arrest made in murder of Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner
Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Amanda Goldston
MISSING: Woman in Bossier City not seen since early October
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

Latest News

Work at a recycling center in Massachusetts was stopped after a newborn's remains were found...
Newborn’s remains found at recycling center in Massachusetts
Voice actor & NSU alum Andy Field
NSU alum, Five Nights at Freddy’s voice actor to speak on campus
FILE - In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely...
Judge declines for now to push back Trump’s classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A judge sentenced Timothy Crowley, who must also serve five years of probation, on Wednesday,...
Former priest sentenced to year in jail after pleading guilty to sexually abusing altar boy
Jelly Roll accepts the award for Male Video of the Year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll gets Grammy nomination for Best New Artist