Foodie Friday: Masshole Lobster Truck showcases lobster rolls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s Foodie Friday again!

Each Friday, KSLA is highlighting eateries in the ArkLaTex. On Nov. 10, KSLA featured the Masshole Lobster Truck. The food truck is know for its lobster sandwiches and rolls. Shannon Hicks, owner of the food truck, joined KSLA live Friday to talk about how she got her start in the food industry.

Hicks launched the food truck earlier in 2023.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

CHECK OUT MORE FOODIE FRIDAY SEGMENTS >>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.