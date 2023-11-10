Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Cloudy and much cooler this weekend

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! Showers will taper off early this morning, but clouds will likely hang on, especially south of I-30, through the afternoon. The lack of sun combined with the north wind will keep most of us in the 50s all day. North of I-30 where some sun may break through temperatures have a better shot at reaching the low 60s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the weekend, but rain will be limited to a few showers on Saturday in NW Louisiana mainly south of I-20. Morning temperatures will run around 50. Saturday looks coolest with afternoon highs near 60. Sunday will be a little milder with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.

Rain chances will pick back up again later Monday and into Tuesday as a new low pressure system forms across the northern Gulf. This next round of rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures cool with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s through the middle of next week.

We’ll turn a little warmer by the second half of next week with highs returning to the low and mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

