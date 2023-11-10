Getting Answers
Cloudy and cool this weekend

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Cloudy skies are likely all day today and spotty showers are possible as we head into the afternoon hours. It will likely be windy throughout the rest of the day. The temperatures will not be moving much today with highs only reaching the mid and upper-50s. Tonight, windy conditions are likely and the temperatures won’t drop all that much from the highs, only looking at the upper-40s and low-50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy over the weekend, but rain will be limited to a few showers on Saturday in NW Louisiana mainly south of I-20. Morning temperatures will run around 50. Saturday looks coolest with afternoon highs near 60. Sunday will be a little milder with temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.

Rain chances will pick back up again later Monday and into Tuesday as a new low-pressure system forms across the northern Gulf. This next round of rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures cool with highs mostly in the low to mid-60s through the middle of next week.

