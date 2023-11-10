Getting Answers
Calvary softball duo signs to take their careers to the collegiate level

Upcoming seniors are part of a class that has won three consecutive state titles
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been a special week for many Ark-La-Tex athletes, and that includes two at Calvary Baptist Academy.

This week, Lady Cavaliers shortstop, Ramsey Walker, signed to continue her career with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Teammate, Baylee Blackburn inks with Central Christian University in McPherson, Kansas.

Walker shared her amazing comeback story with KSLA News 12 Sports.

“This past summer, I tore my ACL, " says Walker. “Hopefully, that wouldn’t have affected my recruiting process or anything. But, when I finally got that relief, I was like, ‘Okay, good. I got there.’”

Blackburn explains why she chose Central Christian University.

“Just the amazing atmosphere, the team chemistry and the great coaches, " says Blackburn.

