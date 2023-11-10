Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Byrd High holds special Veterans Day ceremony with JROTC program

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Armed Forces melody rang out Friday, Nov. 10 at C.E. Byrd High School as students honored those who served for Veterans Day.

It’s part of the school’s JROTC program and is called “Freedom Ain’t Free.” Guest speaker, Lt. Col. Sherri M. Huff spoke to students. She’s an attorney in the Air Force. Students also learned the importance of taps, a reminder for students that freedom is a sacrifice.

C.E. Byrd High School held a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
C.E. Byrd High School held a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

”You know, we have to depend on God, because there’s so many veterans disabled mentally and physically and it gives students a chance to say hey look, this is part of life. If you give it up, these are some things you may have to deal with,” said First Sergeant Adron Hester, an Army instructor at Byrd.

Byrd’s JROTC program puts on the event in the auditorium every year.

“It’s very important. If we don’t display the importance of Veterans Day now, we are going to have young people who won’t know the importance of giving up something for your country. And when you go to be a veteran and go in the military, any Armed Forces, you have to give it up and depend on God to get you through mentally and physically,” Hester said.

C.E. Byrd High School held a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.
C.E. Byrd High School held a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

