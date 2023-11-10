Getting Answers
Belmont University student dies after being hit by stray bullet near campus

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park near Belmont University. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville died Wednesday after she was struck by a stray bullet while walking on a track near the college campus.

Jillian Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont when she was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Ludwig was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Jillian Ludwig with her parents.
Jillian Ludwig with her parents.(WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

WSMV reports Taylor had been arrested in April on similar charges. In May, he was released after being deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig was fighting for her life, students and staff at Belmont University and the wider Nashville community prayed for her recovery.

Friends, family and classmates of Ludwig came together in a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in her hometown of Wall, New Jersey, in the hopes that she would pull through.

Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.
Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.(WSMV)

According to WSMV, Ludwig loved to give back to her community and started her own charity organization called “Play It Forward.” Ludwig, who plays guitar, would raise money by playing music at events in her hometown in order to raise funds for charity.

