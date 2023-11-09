Getting Answers
Widespread rain likely this afternoon; It’s cold front day!

By Austin Evans
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday, and once again, happy cold front day! Temperatures are going to vary wildly today as cloud cover dominates the ArkLaTex. As we head into the afternoon hours we will see the rain begin to take over the region steadily. Highs will range from the upper-60s in the north ArkLaTex to possibly the upper-70s and low-80s in the southern zones.

Rain will become more widespread tonight but looks like it will wrap up fairly quickly Friday morning with most of your Friday now appearing cloudy but dry. Overall, rainfall amounts with this system have trended down with most areas now expecting a half to one inch of rainfall. Friday will be a chilly day with highs only in the mid-50s!

Looking ahead to the weekend, another area of low pressure will be forming along the northern Gulf Coast and this will keep shower chances going across the southern half of the ArkLaTex through Saturday. Sunday is looking drier areawide but clouds will be tough to get rid of all weekend. It will remain cool with highs in the 60s on both days. More active weather appears to be in store next week with another round of rain possible late Monday into Tuesday as moisture returns north from the Gulf. Don’t expect much sunshine with widespread cloud cover expected each day and this will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 60s each day.

