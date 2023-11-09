Getting Answers
Tomorrow is Cold Front Thursday!

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tomorrow marks a couple big headlines. First, being another major cold front coming through. The second being the fall-like temperatures returning to the region! We can expect more comfortable feeling conditions after the front moves in too.

Some isolated showers will begin to pop up to areas north of I-30 in the early morning tomorrow and more showers will slowly build in as the day goes on. High temperatures are much lower in some areas, as a result, being in the 60′s for north of I-30 and getting into the 80′s as far south as central Louisiana.

This front looks to bring beneficial rainfall to the region and last until late Friday morning into afternoon. It also looks to knock temperatures into the lower 60′s for highs during the day on Friday, but they will slowly climb to the mid 60′s by later into the weekend. Make sure to bring the umbrella for tomorrow!

