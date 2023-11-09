SUSLA honoring veterans with 2 community events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University Shreveport is getting ready to honor the military community with two Veterans Day events.

The Veterans Day Celebration: “Serving Those Who Served” ceremony will honor veterans and service members on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Nov. 10, SUSLA will host their Veterans Resource Fair and Breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. SUSLA officials say the fair will provide resources and services to help veterans transition into civilian life. This will include information on healthcare, employment, housing and education.

The breakfast will allow veterans to relax and connect with each other in a friendly atmosphere. Attendees must RSVP for the fair and breakfast.

Both of these events will take place on campus in the Alphonse Jackson Building.

