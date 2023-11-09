Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Strong cold front arrives today!

By Matt Jones
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ve been talking about it for awhile now but today is the day that a major cold front arrives in the ArkLaTex bringing much cooler air and some much needed rainfall. Scattered showers have already started to develop this morning along the I-30 corridor and these will gradually expand throughout the day along with some embedded thunderstorms. The best chance of rain through this afternoon will remain near the I-30 corridor with much lower chances the farther southeast that you get. There will be a large gradient in temperatures today with highs in the 60s closer to I-30, low to mid 70s along I-20 and low 80s in our southern zones.

Rain will become more widespread tonight but looks like it will wrap up fairly quickly Friday morning with most of your Friday now appearing cloudy but dry. Overall, rainfall amounts with this system have trended down with most areas now expecting a half to one inch of rainfall. Friday will be a chilly day with highs only in the mid 50s!

Looking ahead to the weekend, another area of low pressure will be forming along the northern Gulf Coast and this will keep shower chances going across the southern half of the ArkLaTex through Saturday. Sunday is looking drier areawide but clouds will be tough to get rid of all weekend. It will remain cool with highs in the 60s both days.

More active weather appears to be in store next week with another round of rain possible late Monday into Tuesday as moisture returns north from the Gulf. Don’t expect much sunshine with widespread cloud cover expected each day and this will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 60s each day.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

