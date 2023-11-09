SPD looking for missing 61-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is actively looking for a missing man.

Jerome Ford, 61, was last seen in the 3500 block of Darien St. on Nov. 4. That’s a couple of blocks off Jewella Avenue between W College and Stonewall streets. Ford is 6′ tall and weighs about 160 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair, and was possibly driving a blue Hyundai, police say.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts should call police at 318-673-7300 #3.

