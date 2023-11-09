Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreveport police urgently searching for missing 7-year-old boy

(WLUC)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes.

He was last seen Nov. 9 at approximately 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Looney Street. Ladarius was wearing a gold polo shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.

Seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes is missing
Seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes is missing(SPD)

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact SPD at 673-7300.

Your assistance is crucial in ensuring the safe return of this child.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

Latest News

SUSLA honoring veterans with 2 community events
SUSLA honoring veterans with 2 community events
Missing woman last seen in early Oct.
Warning: The content in this photo gallery might appear graphic to some readers.
Davyta Gray survives dog attack
Patrick Howard, 35
Arrest made in murder of Fat Daddy’s Crawfish owner