Shreveport police urgently searching for missing 7-year-old boy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes.
He was last seen Nov. 9 at approximately 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Looney Street. Ladarius was wearing a gold polo shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact SPD at 673-7300.
Your assistance is crucial in ensuring the safe return of this child.
