Shreveport police urgently searching for missing 7-year-old boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes.

He was last seen Nov. 9 at approximately 3 p.m. in the 3100 block of Looney Street. Ladarius was wearing a gold polo shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes.

Seven-year-old Ladarius Hughes is missing (SPD)

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact SPD at 673-7300.

Your assistance is crucial in ensuring the safe return of this child.

