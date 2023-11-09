Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Senior Focus: Fraud prevention class set Nov. 9

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — Scammers tend to target people they see as “easy prey.” This means many of them target senior citizens. Scammers have come up with countless schemes to trick older people out of their money.

In order to combat this problem, the Greenwood Police Department is partnering with the Attorney General’s Office to offer a fraud prevention class for seniors. It’s designed to help senior citizens recognize fraudulent practices and to help them avoid becoming a victim.

[Click here to learn more about how to protect yourself from fraud]

The class will be held Thursday (Nov. 9) at 10 a.m. at Pathway to the Cross Church, located at 8948 Greenwood Road.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), KSLA was joined live by Greenwood Police Chief Shayne Gibson. He talked about what those who attend the class can expect.

The Greenwood Police Department wants to educate senior citizens on how they can protect...
The Greenwood Police Department wants to educate senior citizens on how they can protect themselves from fraud.(Greenwood Police Department)

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

