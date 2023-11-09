Ringgold man speaks out after surviving attack that left him hospitalized with 100+ dog bites

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Because of the array of scars across his body, Davyta Gray will be reminded every day of the horror he endured when he was mauled by a pack of dogs and bitten 133 times.

“I’m doing a little better. Like my legs and stuff are still hurting, but the recovery, it’s coming back kind of slow,” Gray told KSLA.

On Sept. 27, Davyta Gray was taking a walk on Pine Street on the way to visit a friend when he was attacked by multiple dogs, resulting in him nearly losing his life.

“The dogs, they just ran up to me and started barking and stuff, but I’m used to them doing that, so I’m thinking they just gone do what they been doing, but they kept on coming. And I seen how serious it was,” he recalled. “That’s when I started swinging to get them off me. They got my legs first. Thats when I fell down trying to fight them off, keep them off, but I couldn’t do nothing but scream and holler for a little while.”

That typical walk for Gray nearly cost him his life. Even though he screamed for help, nobody came.

“It’s the worst feeling of your life, helpless. Just watching it happen, knowing you can’t do anything about it going on,” he lamented.

After getting mauled and bitten more than 100 times, the dogs finally relinquished their attacks and left Gray alone. But not without major injuries.

Gray says he’s just grateful to be alive.

Images of Gray’s wounds can be seen in the gallery below:

