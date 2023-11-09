Nearly a dozen Ark-La-Tex athletes participate in November National Signing Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We begin our November National Signing Day coverage with the three-time defending Division II Non-Select state champion, North DeSoto Lady Griffin softball team. A trio of Tim Whitman’s players are off to the next level.

Laney Johnson signs with Louisiana Tech’s softball program.

“We’ll, Tech called me and they showed they wanted me, " says Johnson. “I just love it. I think the facilities are top notch. Everything about it is awesome. I love the coaches.”

Mia Norwood inks with ULL.

“It’s honestly an honor to go to a program that’s great, " says Norwood. “I’ve been a part of a high school program that’s exceeded all expectations I ever thought a high school kid. I’m thankful to be able to go to a high school program that’s got amazing coaches. Also, execute and be great at the next level.”

Ciara Orgeron is headed to LSU-Eunice.

“It’s really exciting, " says Oregron. “I’m ready to explore new things, whenever I go down there.”

North DeSoto baseball infielder, Blayne McFerren will play for ULM.

“As a freshman, they’re already building something, " says McFerren. “What’s expected to come in the next couple of years, it’s exciting to just be a part of that building. It’s something special.”

At Benton, baseball pitcher and outfielder, Bryson Pierce is off to Louisiana Tech.

“I take it one day at a time, " says Pierce. “That’s eight to 10 months from now. So, I’m going to play this high school season to the best of my ability, and we’re going to make a run this year.”

Tigers shortstop, Hudson Brigniac will suit up for Northwestern State.

“I’m just going to make it count, " says Brigniac. “This team has come a long way. I believe in us. We’re going to prove a lot of people wrong and I can’t wait.”

Benton Lady Tigers pitcher, Ava Defree is off to LSU-Eunice.

“I’m going to work even harder than I am, " says Defree. “I’m going to build a bigger legacy that was left before.”

Sadie Hamby will leave Benton and compete in Central Arkansas’ track and field program.

“The coaches were just so loveable and they showed that they wanted me, " says Hamby. “It really wanted to make me come over there and how much of a bond they had as a team.”

