MISSING: Woman in Bossier City not seen since early October

Amanda Goldston
Amanda Goldston(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a missing woman.

Police say Amanda Goldston has not been seen since early October. She is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police say Goldston is known to have mental health issues.

Anyone with information on Goldston’s whereabouts is asked to call BCPD at 318-741-8977.

