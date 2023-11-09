Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male in his late teens or early 20s has been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was non-responsive but breathing when he was transported from the scene in the 2800 block of Sunnybrook Street in Shreveport, according to authorities.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting happened about 6:16 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 8).

That’s when at least nine police units were dispatched to Sunnybrook Street at West Canal Boulevard.

A neighbor had walked outside and found the wounded male laying in the yard, authorities said.

A 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

A half-hour after that call, an assault and battery were reported at the same location, dispatch records show.

It’s not immediately clear whether the two calls are related.

