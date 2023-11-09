Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

He was non-responsive but breathing when he was taken to the hospital, authorities said
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
By Curtis Heyen and Biskie Duncan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male in his late teens or early 20s has been rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was non-responsive but breathing when he was transported from the scene in the 2800 block of Sunnybrook Street in Shreveport, according to authorities.

Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate the shooting happened about 6:16 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 8).

That’s when at least nine police units were dispatched to Sunnybrook Street at West Canal Boulevard.

A neighbor had walked outside and found the wounded male laying in the yard, authorities said.

A 9mm shell casing was found at the scene.

A half-hour after that call, an assault and battery were reported at the same location, dispatch records show.

It’s not immediately clear whether the two calls are related.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one...
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings
Ralph Pondell, 73
73-year-old man charged with 200+ counts of possession of child pornography
Civilian recordings show new angles of San Jacinto County petroleum plant fire. Courtesy of TMX.
Shelter-in-place lifted, U.S. 59 still closed after San Jacinto County chemical plant explosion