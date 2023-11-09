Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Kaiser Permanente workers ratify contract after strike over wages and staffing levels

File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023,...
File - Kaiser Permanente workers picket during a three-day health care strike on Oct. 4, 2023, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of health care workers have ratified a new four-year contract with industry giant Kaiser Permanente following a strike over wages and staffing levels, the parties announced Thursday.

Of the 85,000 members in the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, 98.5% voted in recent weeks to ratify the contract, the coalition said in a press release. It runs retroactively from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2027.

The deal includes setting minimum hourly wages at $25 in California, where most of Kaiser’s facilities are located, and $23 in other states. Workers will also see a 21% wage increase over four years.

The agreement also includes protective terms around subcontracting and outsourcing, as well as initiatives to invest in the current workforce and address the staffing crisis. The workers’ last contract was negotiated in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day strike last month involved 75,000 workers in California, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Some 180 workers from facilities in Virginia and Washington, D.C., also picketed for one day. The strikers include licensed vocational nurses, home health aides and ultrasound sonographers, as well as technicians in the radiology, X-ray, surgical, pharmacy and emergency departments.

Oakland, California-based Kaiser has hospitals and clinics that serve nearly 13 million Americans, and union members said understaffing is boosting the hospital system’s profits but hurting patients.

Both sides said they prioritized patient health care during their talks. Steve Shields, Kaiser’s senior vice president of labor relations, said previously that the deal will not affect consumer rates.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

Latest News

SUSLA honoring veterans with 2 community events
SUSLA honoring veterans with 2 community events
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden celebrates a labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant as he promotes a worker-centered economy
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to end civil fraud trial, seeking verdict in ex-president’s favor
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI head cites a ‘potential conflict of interest’ in the selection process for a new headquarters
President Biden says he has been asking for 'longer' humanitarian pauses in Gaza. (POOL)
Biden remarks on Israel's 'humanitarian pauses'