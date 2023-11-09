Four Gents reach double-figures, Centenary defeats Texas College in home opener

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Kilgore High School alum, Seth Thomas, tied for a team-high 20 points as the Gents defeat Texas College, 89-72. Thomas was one rebound shy of having a double-double.

Thibodaux native, AJ Hall also had 20 points in the contest.

With the win, Centenary has won at home for the 36th time, in the last 44 games, according to the Gents website.

This weekend, the team will visit Huntingdon College on Saturday at 7:00, and LaGrange, Sunday at 2:00.

