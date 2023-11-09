Doctor discusses how to protect children during virus season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It is that time of the year again, the weather is getting cooler, and sickness is rising.

On Nov. 9, Doctor Lelle Ratliff, of Mid City Pediatrics, visits KSLA to discuss the upcoming season and how to protect your children from getting sick.

The clinic has been seeing an uptick in illnesses such as the flu, COVID, RSV, Coup, and other cold-like virus.

What the doctor recommends:

Washing hands more often or using hand sanitizer

Teach children to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze

Good diet

Plenty of rest

Keep kids home when they are sick

Avoid taking children to crowded areas, especially when they are less than six years old

Ask relatives not to kiss the babies

