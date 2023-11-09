Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Doctor discusses how to protect children during virus season

It is that time of the year again, the weather is getting cooler, and sickness is rising.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It is that time of the year again, the weather is getting cooler, and sickness is rising.

On Nov. 9, Doctor Lelle Ratliff, of Mid City Pediatrics, visits KSLA to discuss the upcoming season and how to protect your children from getting sick.

The clinic has been seeing an uptick in illnesses such as the flu, COVID, RSV, Coup, and other cold-like virus.

What the doctor recommends:

  • Washing hands more often or using hand sanitizer
  • Teach children to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze
  • Good diet
  • Plenty of rest
  • Keep kids home when they are sick
  • Avoid taking children to crowded areas, especially when they are less than six years old
  • Ask relatives not to kiss the babies

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

Latest News

Protecting your children during virus season
Protecting your children during virus season
KSLA Salutes: Rory Fleury
KSLA SALUTES: Rory Fleury, from marine to manager
Dirty Dough Cookies is opening a new location in Texarkana, Ark., in December.
Dirty Dough Cookies to open soon in Texarkana, Ark.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Senior Focus: Fraud prevention class set Nov. 9