Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dirty Dough Cookies to open soon in Texarkana, Ark.

Dirty Dough Cookies is opening a new location in Texarkana, Ark., in December.
Dirty Dough Cookies is opening a new location in Texarkana, Ark., in December.(Dirty Dough Cookies)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Dirty Dough Cookies is set to open a new location in Texarkana, Ark.

The new cookie spot will open in December. The rapidly growing franchise bakes a variety of cookies such as stuffed chocolate chip, orange Creamsicle, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and even a protein cookie.

“Life gets messy. It’s better with cookies.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), KSLA was joined live by Shelby Rasumusson, the owner of the new store. She talked about when the store will officially open, what type of cookies they’ll be serving and how the store supports mental health wellness in the community through its nonprofit, Life is Sweet Foundation.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Senior Focus: Fraud prevention class set Nov. 9
Dirty Dough Cookies to open soon in Texarkana, Ark.
Dirty Dough Cookies to open soon in Texarkana, Ark.
Senior Focus: Fraud prevention class set for Nov. 9
KSLA Salutes: Rory Fleury
KSLA SALUTES: Rory Fleury, from major to manager