Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bossier High School alum, Tahj Roots leads Pilots in scoring, helping LSU-Shreveport blowout John Melvin

The Dock hosted annual Champions of Character game
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU-Shreveport brought the excitement, but it was Bossier High School alum, Tahj Roots, that rocked The Dock. The Bossier Bearkat great scored 23 points. Roots was 8-for-15 from the field, and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

This contest served as an exhibition contest, and will not count in the win-loss column for the Pilots.

LSUS (1-0), visits Loyola-New Orleans, on Friday. Kyle Blankenship’s crew returns to Shreveport, on November 21 to host UNT Dallas.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Major cold front arrives Thursday
Last warm day before a major cold front arrives
Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel
Homer police chief arrested for allegedly using Taser repeatedly on handcuffed man; sergeant also arrested
Man shot in head on Sunnybrook St.
Male suffers gunshot wound to his head

Latest News

Gents hosts Steers at the Gold Dome
Four Gents reach double-figures, Centenary defeats Texas College in home opener
LSU Football
Kickoff time announced for LSU vs. Florida game
LSU and Alabama fans celebrate a big night
LSU and Alabama supporters unite throughout the Ark-La-Tex to share stories of fandom
Gents score a touchdown
Undefeated Centenary football visits Arkansas Baptist this weekend