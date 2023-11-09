Bossier High School alum, Tahj Roots leads Pilots in scoring, helping LSU-Shreveport blowout John Melvin
The Dock hosted annual Champions of Character game
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU-Shreveport brought the excitement, but it was Bossier High School alum, Tahj Roots, that rocked The Dock. The Bossier Bearkat great scored 23 points. Roots was 8-for-15 from the field, and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.
This contest served as an exhibition contest, and will not count in the win-loss column for the Pilots.
LSUS (1-0), visits Loyola-New Orleans, on Friday. Kyle Blankenship’s crew returns to Shreveport, on November 21 to host UNT Dallas.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.