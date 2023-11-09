Getting Answers
Benton quarterback Jeff King is the Wendy’s Giant of the Week

King had three scores, along with a touchdown reception in the Week 10 win over Parkway
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Benton quarterback Jeff King posted stats that simply can’t be unseen. During his Week 10 date against district rival, Parkway High School, the quarterback had 306 yards passing, three touchdowns, 95 yards rushing, along with 37 yards receiving and a touchdown reception.

“I just want to thank God, because without him, I wouldn’t be in this opportunity, " says King. “It was just a surreal moment, because you dream of things like these being all over the field. It was just really cool to see all of those things on paper.”

“The receiving yards are possible, because you have a great running back in Malachi Ziegler, so he can throw it to him, " says Benton Tigers head football coach, Reynolds Moore. “Jeff trusts him to throw it to him. I think you see this position evolving, and you’ve seen that over the last 10-15 years, you’ve got a lot better athletes. Used to, you’d find the best athlete, and then put him at running back.”

“Coach [Moore] told me at the beginning of the week, they’re going to be using me in a lot of places, " says King. “Loved it. Was trying to be there for my guys, and make a bunch of plays for them.”

The Tigers claw they way into the postseason, as the No. 24 seed, on the road, versus ninth ranked, Walker, Friday night at 7:00. The king of Benton’s offense hopes to deliver the school’s first crown in school history.”

“It’s our senior year, and we’re just trying to win every game we can, " says King. “It really counts at this moment in November.”

