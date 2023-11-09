Getting Answers
$50 million grant to fund pediatric opioid research center in Arkansas

Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to create a national pediatric opioid research center.(Arkansas Children's Hospital)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas made history Thursday in the fight against opioid abuse.

Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to create a national pediatric opioid research center.

He said the National Center for Opioid Research & Clinical Effectiveness (NCOR) “will be a game changer for our children.”

The center will be the first of its kind in the United States.

Attorney General Tim Griffin awarded $50 million in opioid settlement funds to Arkansas Children’s Hospital to create a national pediatric opioid research center.(DERO SANFORD | Arkansas Children's Hospital)

“It will put our state on the front line of saving future generations from the scourge of opioid addiction and on the map as the center for pediatric opioid research in the United States,” Griffin said.

NCOR will provide a better understanding of the opioid crisis on unborn babies, newborns, and developing children, the release stated.

“It will also contribute to the development of evidence-based treatments, which will greatly improve health outcomes and help shape state and national policy,” Griffin added. “The research and training from NCOR will be shared and applied at all Arkansas Children’s regional locations and instate nursery alliance partners and shared outside our borders with the world.”

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S REGIONAL LOCATIONS

  • Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Little Rock
  • Arkansas Children’s Northwest, Springdale
  • ACH Jonesboro Clinic
  • ACH West Little Rock Clinic
  • ACH Southwest Little Rock Clinic
  • ACH Pine Bluff Clinic
  • Harvey Pediatrics, Rogers

ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S INSTATE NURSERY ALLIANCE PARTNERS

  • Ashley County Medical Center, Crossett
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • Conway Regional Health System
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Pine Bluff
  • Medical Center of South Arkansas, El Dorado
  • Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Russellville
  • Saline Memorial, Benton
  • Unity Health Newport

