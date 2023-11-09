5 tips for holiday budgeting
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ready or not, the holiday gift-buying season is in full swing.
And, according to Nerd Wallet, shoppers are expected to spend $831 per person on average with 74% of buyers planning to use a credit card to make those purchases.
On Wednesday (Nov. 8), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group.
He offered up some holiday budgeting tips, such as:
- Create a spending plan
- Save throughout the year
- Track your spending
- Find ways to cut back
- Be mindful of credit use
