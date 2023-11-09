Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

5 tips for holiday budgeting

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels & Pixabay)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ready or not, the holiday gift-buying season is in full swing.

And, according to Nerd Wallet, shoppers are expected to spend $831 per person on average with 74% of buyers planning to use a credit card to make those purchases.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group.

He offered up some holiday budgeting tips, such as:

  1. Create a spending plan
  2. Save throughout the year
  3. Track your spending
  4. Find ways to cut back
  5. Be mindful of credit use

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE WAYS OF MAKING ENDS MEET:

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There’ was a large police presence on Glendale Avenue in Texarkana, Ark., on the evening of...
Man kills 4-month-old daughter, self in Texarkana; mother of infant in critical condition
Man found dead in car on McDaniel Drive
Man found fatally shot in car on McDaniel Drive
Ramen Bates (1-6-00) Cameron Hayes (1-29-00) Nicholas Dyer (3-5-03) Leterryae Bates (4-25-02)
SPD arrests 4 men accused of drag racing, fleeing from police
Cindy Hogan Edgar
Mother of convicted Hemphill murderer Matthew Edgar turns self in
Strong cold front tomorrow
Major cold front on the way

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
INTERVIEW: Caddo sheriff candidate Henry Whitehorn
Dirty Dough Cookies is opening a new location in Texarkana, Ark., in December.
Dirty Dough Cookies to open soon in Texarkana, Ark.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Senior Focus: Fraud prevention class set Nov. 9
KSLA Salutes: Rory Fleury
KSLA SALUTES: Rory Fleury, from major to manager