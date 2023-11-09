5 tips for holiday budgeting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ready or not, the holiday gift-buying season is in full swing.

And, according to Nerd Wallet, shoppers are expected to spend $831 per person on average with 74% of buyers planning to use a credit card to make those purchases.

On Wednesday (Nov. 8), KSLA was joined live by Colin Evans, of Evans Financial Group.

He offered up some holiday budgeting tips, such as:

Create a spending plan Save throughout the year Track your spending Find ways to cut back Be mindful of credit use

